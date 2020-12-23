Former Rep. Katie Hill Sues Media Orgs Over Graphic Photos

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill has sued her ex-husband, the publisher of The Daily Mail, the owner of a conservative blog and others, alleging they conspired to publish graphic, nonconsensual photos of her and forced her to resign in October 2019. Hill, a Democrat who represented California's 25th Congressional District, said in a state court complaint filed Tuesday that her ex-husband Kenneth Heslep abused her throughout their 15-year relationship and enlisted right-wing politicians and websites to carry out a "scorched earth attack" on her when she left the relationship last year. "Media defendants helped Heslep maximize injury to Hill, widely amplifying...

