Voya To Pay $23M To End SEC Conflict Of Interest Claims

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Retirement plan manager Voya will shell out $22.9 million to quell U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it failed to tell clients they were being steered to investments for which Voya collected excessive fees, the SEC has said. The financial watchdog said Monday that the payout, along with a cease-and-desist order, will settle charges that Voya violated anti-fraud and compliance rules of the Investment Advisers Act by not fully disclosing the conflicts of interest it had when pushing investment products. "According to the SEC's order, at times from January 2013 to December 2018, Voya engaged in practices that violated its...

