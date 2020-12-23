Nursing Home Beats FCA Claims Over Sparse Doctor Visits

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ended a False Claims Act lawsuit Tuesday accusing a nursing home operator of billing federal insurance programs for doctors' visits that didn't occur often enough, ruling that the frequency of the visits was immaterial to the government's decision to pay out the claims. Granting summary judgment to Andover Subacute & Rehab Center Services One Inc. in Andover, New Jersey, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton reasoned that patient advocate Kenneth W. Armstrong didn't cite any case law nor evidence showing that regulations governing the frequency of doctor visits affected Andover's reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS