Nursing Home Beats FCA Claims Over Sparse Doctor Visits

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ended a False Claims Act lawsuit Tuesday accusing a nursing home operator of billing federal insurance programs for doctors' visits that didn't occur often enough, ruling that the frequency of the visits was immaterial to the government's decision to pay out the claims.

Granting summary judgment to Andover Subacute & Rehab Center Services One Inc. in Andover, New Jersey, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton reasoned that patient advocate Kenneth W. Armstrong didn't cite any case law nor evidence showing that regulations governing the frequency of doctor visits affected Andover's reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid....

