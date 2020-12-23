Raytheon's Protest Of $343M Satellite Contract Is 'Premature'

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed a bid protest from Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Tuesday, finding the defense giant's complaint was "premature" while the government's source selection remains underway. Thomas H. Armstrong, the GAO's general counsel, wrote that Raytheon did not have standing to challenge the Space Development Agency's reevaluation of proposals absent "official, concrete action during its reevaluation effort." Because the reevaluation process could very well accommodate Raytheon's complaint, Armstrong reasoned, the agency's current course of action is "entirely unobjectionable." The SDA had solicited proposals for a $342.5 million procurement of wide-field-of-view satellites, designed to be launched in low-earth orbit,...

