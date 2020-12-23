NLRB Official Says No CBA Barring Landscapers' Union Vote

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has directed a mail ballot election for workers looking to unionize with the Building Concrete Excavating and Common Laborers Local 731, finding that their employer wasn't part of a collective bargaining agreement with another union. NLRB Brooklyn Regional Director Kathy Drew-King found in her decision that a 2019 CBA between the Construction Council Local 175, Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO and an employer association didn't bar the workers' representation election with the other union. Even though the Construction Council Local 175, which intervened in the case, and Gardeners/Growers/Landscapers Association of New York had adopted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS