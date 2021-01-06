Corporate Boards Must Ask Key Cybersecurity Questions

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 11:59 AM EST) -- Cybersecurity has been a mainstay of quarterly board agendas for years. Massive cyberattacks on several federal agencies, reported earlier this month, will trigger granular questions about companies' reliance on network management software made by SolarWinds Corp. — the suspected Trojan horse for the attacks.[1] This news follows a seemingly endless parade of reports of hacks of consumer, patient and employee data — as well as of advice about shoring up cybersecurity defenses in-house and across supply chains, responding to ransomware demands, handling disclosures of such hacks with customers and employees, and complying with various regulatory changes concerning data management around the...

