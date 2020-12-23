5 Issues A Biden-Era FTC Is Likely To Prioritize

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- With Inauguration Day less than a month away, President-elect Joe Biden has the opportunity to quickly change the trajectory of enforcement in tech, privacy and consumer protection throughout the economy. Biden will be able to name a new chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by designating one of the FTC's two Democrats as the chair. The FTC chair has enormous ability to direct the FTC's investigations and policy work, without the necessity of a formal FTC vote. As a result, enforcement priorities will shift quickly. And two candidates — Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter — have been outspoken in...

