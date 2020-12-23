Fed. Circ. Vacates GE PTAB Loss After Giving OK To Appeal

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that General Electric has standing to appeal a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that it hadn't proven a Raytheon jet engine patent is invalid, concluding that the board's ruling was not supported by substantial evidence. A three-judge panel held that GE could appeal the ruling because, although Raytheon had not sued it or threatened to file suit over the patent, GE had shown that "it is engaging in activity that creates a substantial risk of future infringement," which gives it appellate standing. The court noted that GE said it spent between $10 million and $12...

