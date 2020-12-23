Genova Burns Faces New Claims In NJ Campaign Finance Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- Genova Burns LLC is facing proposed new malpractice claims in New Jersey state court from the onetime running mate of a convicted ex-mayor and former firm lawyer over the purportedly negligent hiring of their campaign's general counsel, who allegedly took part in filing false election finance reports. More than a year after pulling the firm into his suit against former Hoboken Mayor Peter J. Cammarano III, plaintiff Angel Alicea on Tuesday asked the court to let him file a second amended complaint that adds claims against them and names former general counsel Michael Goldberg and his solo practice as defendants....

