IBM, Airbnb Lay Down Arms In Patent War

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- IBM and Airbnb announced Wednesday that they arrived at an agreement to end litigation raised in Delaware federal court by IBM alleging that Airbnb infringed its e-commerce patents. IBM first filed suit in March, alleging Airbnb refused to license and pay royalties to the technology giant for using its patents related to internet commerce. The New York-based IBM argued that Airbnb built its multibillion-dollar business by appropriating the inventions of the patents-in-suit. The patents at issue are related to improving graphical user interfaces for customers' self-service search and retrieval systems; improving single-sign-on technology to authenticate customers with the service provider; and...

