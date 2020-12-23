Mars Blasts Attys Behind Dozens Of Vanilla 'Strike Suits'

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- Confectionary giant Mars criticized attorneys behind a wave of suits alleging manufacturers are misleading consumers into thinking their vanilla products are naturally flavored, filing a sharp-tongued memo Wednesday urging a New York federal judge to dismiss a putative class' "strike suit" accusing it of mislabeling its Dove ice cream bars. Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, represented by attorneys at Williams & Connolly LLP, accused plaintiff's attorneys at Sheehan & Associates PC and Reese LLP of "employing a raft of recycled complaints" against food manufacturers across the country in hopes of forcing quick settlements. "Mars stands in a long line of manufacturers sued by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS