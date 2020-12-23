Netflix Beats Attys' Defamation Suit Over Panama Papers Film

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Netflix dodged claims on Wednesday that it defamed attorneys from the defunct firm Mossack Fonseca in its movie "The Laundromat" about the Panama Papers scandal, after a California federal judge ruled that the streaming giant is protected by state First Amendment law. U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall said Jürgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca's suit, which contends that the 2019 film portrays them as "flamboyant lawyers" involved in a variety of criminal acts including tax evasion, should be dismissed under the California Anti-SLAPP statute. The law's purpose is to bring an early end to litigation that aims to curb public participation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS