Mars Hit With False Ad Suit Over 'Chocolate' Ice Cream Bars

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- Candy maker Mars Wrigley has been hit with another proposed class action in New York federal court accusing it of deceptively marketing its Dove ice cream bars, alleging the "chocolate" in the bar is made from vegetable oil and not real cocoa butter. Lead plaintiff Steven Beers claims in his lawsuit that he and other class members wouldn't have bought Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC's Dove vanilla ice cream bars — which are packaged with a front label showing they are coated with "milk chocolate" — if they had known the truth of what the product contains. "The unqualified, prominent and conspicuous representations...

