McGuireWoods, Hogan Drive $8B Defense Contractor Merger

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 11:50 AM EST) -- Teledyne Technologies Inc., guided by McGuireWoods, has agreed to buy Hogan Lovells-advised thermal imaging company FLIR Systems Inc. for roughly $8 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal meant to create a giant in the area of defense contracting. The cash-and-stock agreement stands to create a leading defense contractor, according to a statement. Together, the companies will provide "perfectly complementary," products, including sensors based on different semiconductor technologies for different wavelengths, as well as unmanned and autonomous systems serving customers focused on air, land and subsea, according to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on...

