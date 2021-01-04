UK Betting Giant Says $11.1B MGM Takeover Bid Is Too Low

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 11:26 AM EST) -- Entain PLC, the owner of U.K. betting giant Ladbrokes, on Monday slammed a roughly £8.1 billion ($11.1 billion) takeover offer lobbed by MGM Resorts International for being too low and requested more details on the proposed tie-up from its prospective suitor. The terms of the takeover bid would see each Entain share swapped for 0.6 of a share of MGM Resorts International, or MGMRI, according to a statement from Entain. A partial cash alternative would also be made available to those shareholders who prefer cash. The per-share price is equivalent to 1,383 pence per Entain share, representing a premium of 22% to the company's...

