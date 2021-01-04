Trump Signs Bill To Help Native Americans Access Biz Funds

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure meant to increase access to business funding for Native Americans and to address a historic lack of credit access in their communities. The Indian Community Economic Enhancement Act of 2020, also called the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, was signed on Wednesday. The legislation amends three federal laws: the Native American Business Development, Trade Promotion and Tourism Act, the Buy Indian Act and the Native American Programs Act. The law's enactment reauthorizes a grant program that Native Americans can apply for and will spur a reorganization of the Office...

