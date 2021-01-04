Genova Burns Fights 'Baseless' NJ Campaign Finance Claims

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Genova Burns LLC has called on a New Jersey state court to knock down proposed new claims from the onetime running mate of a convicted ex-mayor and former firm lawyer over the alleged mishandling of campaign finance reports, saying the "baseless" allegations are time-barred and "plainly contradicted" by the record. In a Thursday letter to Superior Court Judge Kimberly Espinales-Maloney, the firm urged her to reject plaintiff Angel Alicea's bid to file a second amended complaint that adds claims against Genova Burns and ex-Hoboken Mayor Peter J. Cammarano III and names the campaign's former general counsel, Michael Goldberg, and his solo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS