MV3 Asks Fed. Circ. For New Roku Streaming Patent Trial

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- MV3 is taking its fight for a new trial on its claims that Roku allegedly infringed its streaming technology patent to the Federal Circuit, appealing a final take-nothing judgment entered by Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright. In a notice of appeal filed Dec. 29, MV3 said it will challenge Judge Albright's Dec. 21 final judgment, which solidified an October jury's complete defense verdict in favor of Roku Inc. in MV3 Partners LLC's $41 million suit over screen-mirroring and screen-casting technology. A few days prior to entering the final judgment, Judge Albright denied MV3's bid for a new trial,...

