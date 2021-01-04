Congress Shouldn't Abrogate Section 230 Immunity

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 1:41 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's willingness to veto the critical National Defense Authorization Act, primarily because it failed to "terminate" Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, transformed his earlier assaults on Section 230 into a clear and present danger. Despite the override of that veto by Congress, Section 230 remains targeted from both sides of the aisle, for different reasons and with varying concerns.[1] Nearly 90 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 13 senators refused to override the president's veto. In the latest attack, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced a bill that tied $2,000-per-person COVID-19 stimulus checks to...

