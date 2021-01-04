House Democrats Win DC Circ. Bid For Trump Hotel Docs

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- A split D.C. Circuit panel has revived House Democrats' suit seeking General Services Administration documents related to the Trump Organization's hotel lease for the Old Post Office building in the nation's capital, saying the agency's refusal to hand over the information gave lawmakers the right to sue. Circuit Judge Patricia A. Millett, who wrote the majority opinion in the 2-1 ruling on Dec. 29, said Section 2954 of the U.S. Code gives at least seven members of the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform standing under Article III of the Constitution to sue for agency information when they have...

