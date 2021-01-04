Investor Seeks Records In $1.37B Takeover Of Building Co.

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- A pension fund demanded records detailing the $1.37 billion private equity takeover of building materials company Foundation Building Materials, telling the Delaware Chancery Court that it wants to determine whether the deal was fairly valued. Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust, an investor in California-headquartered Foundation Building Materials Inc., said that the company hadn't yet provided the records needed to evaluate the deal. The complaint, filed New Year's Day, seeks a court order requiring Foundation Building Materials to immediately allow the records to be inspected. The pension fund said an examination of company records will allow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS