Jones Day, DLA Piper Lead Bally's $120M Pa. Casino Project

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- Casino chain Bally's said Monday it has partnered with a private equity investor to shell out roughly $120 million to open a new gambling venue in Pennsylvania, with guidance from Jones Day and DLA Piper. Bally's Corp., working with Jones Day, said in a statement that it planned to open a new location with Ira Lubert, the DLA Piper LLP-guided co-founder of asset manager Independence Capital Partners, even as casinos have faced losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bally's said the project would mark its 15th casino. "Expanding our rapidly growing, national footprint into the attractive Pennsylvania gaming market represents yet another...

