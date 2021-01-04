American Airlines Unit Hit With Biometric Privacy Lawsuit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- American Airlines subsidiary Envoy Air is facing claims in Illinois state court that it violated its employees' privacy rights when it required them to scan their handprints to clock in and out of work without first obtaining written permission. Named plaintiff Maysoun Abudayyeh, who worked for Envoy Air as a passenger service agent at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport from roughly 2000 to 2017, says the airline has failed to meet the requirements laid out in the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, which requires employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information like fingerprints....

