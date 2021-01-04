Uber's Unclear Terms Send Blind Rider's Case Back To Court

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 1:36 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court on Monday ruled that Uber Technologies Inc. did not make its terms of service clear enough to steer riders into arbitration, throwing out an arbitration award in favor of the company in a suit brought by a blind customer who was allegedly refused a ride. Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote in the 43-page opinion that the terms of service page for riders is strikingly different from those agreed to by drivers for the ride-hailing app. The pact riders enter into is not a binding contract, the SJC found, sending Christopher Kauders' 2016 suit back...

