Apex Parks Seeks Ch. 7 Conversion After Money Runs Out

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- California-based amusement park chain Apex Parks Group has urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge to convert its case into a Chapter 7 liquidation, stating that its already approved $60 million sale won't generate enough funds to sustain a Chapter 11 wind-down. In a motion filed Thursday, the defunct entertainment chain's parent company, TZEW Holdco, argued that its proposed Chapter 11 plan is no longer "feasible," stating that the company had "not been able to identify any potential recoveries that would fund the going-forward expenses." The amusement chain, made up of 10 entertainment centers and two water parks, first sought to sell its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS