Bondholders Can't Forge Ahead With Citgo Sale Yet

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- A New York judge has paused efforts by the holders of some $1.9 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds to move ahead with a sale of Citgo amid an ongoing appeal, even as U.S. sanctions preventing the sale were extended. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla signed off on a motion by PDV Holding, the Texas-based subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA, for a partial stay of execution, ruling on Dec. 29 that any action by the bondholders to execute the sale would effectively moot PDV Holding's appeal of her order enforcing the bonds. PDV Holding owns Citgo Holding Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS