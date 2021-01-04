Marketing Firm Says Ex-Exec Can't Use Its Trade Secrets

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Global marketing agency InnerWorkings Inc. has sued an ex-sales executive in Illinois state court looking to preserve the trade secrets the company claims the former sales exec will inevitably try to use to benefit himself in a new job he started Monday. InnerWorkings claimed in a Dec. 31 suit in Cook County Circuit Court that Brian Battaglia, its former vice president of sales, should be enjoined from using private information he obtained before resigning from the Chicago-based company to work for direct competitor HALO Branded Solutions "in blatant disregard" of post-employment noncompetition and customer nonsolicitation agreements that prohibit such conduct for a...

