9th Circ. Upholds CFPB's Doc Demand Against Seila Law

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld the civil investigative demand that was at the root of California law firm Seila Law LLC's constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, concluding the demand was "validly ratified" after the agency's trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a Dec. 29 decision, a three-judge panel rejected Seila Law's position that the demand could not be enforced following the Supreme Court's June ruling in Seila Law v. CFPB, where the justices held that certain statutory limits placed on the president's ability to fire the agency's director were unconstitutional and struck them down. But the justices...

