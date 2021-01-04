Trump Admin. Consolidates Secretary Review Of Visa Appeals

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is moving to fast-track a rule that would allow the U.S. secretary of labor to personally review the visa applications of nonagricultural immigrant workers, according to a Monday announcement. The move, issued as a notice of proposed rulemaking seeking comments from the public as well as a direct final rule, follows regulatory changes from earlier this year allowing the secretary to review appeals of decisions on agricultural and permanent employment visas. The latest rule would expand that authority to cover review of appeals of H-2B cases at the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals. "The mission of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS