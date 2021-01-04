Chipotle To Settle OT Suit Awaiting High Court Review

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and hundreds of employees have agreed to settle a long-running overtime suit currently under consideration for high court review, according to a Second Circuit filing. In a joint motion to the Second Circuit on Saturday, Chipotle and the employees said that they've "reached an agreement in principle" to settle their eight-year-old wage and hour case and will need the appeals court to unfreeze the case to move the process along. The Second Circuit had put a stay on the case pending Chipotle's cert petition challenging the workers' bid for collective certification. "The parties are unable to fully...

