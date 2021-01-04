Egg Farm Can't Crack Manure Pollution Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- An egg farm cannot dodge allegations it is illegally polluting its neighbors' lands with manure runoff because it failed to show it has already stopped releasing the foul water, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said on Dec. 31 that Fluegge Egg Ranch must face the suit brought by trailer park owner Randall Farrar and the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians because the company didn't provide evidence making it clear the alleged violations of its Clean Water Act permits had stopped and the case was therefore moot. Judge Sabraw also said a state discharge...

