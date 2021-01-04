Energy Giants Want High Court View On More Climate Rulings

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Dozens of energy giants have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review First Circuit and Ninth Circuit decisions that allowed climate change suits to play out in state court, just weeks before the justices are set to hear oral arguments in a related case from the Fourth Circuit. In two petitions made available on the high court's docket Monday, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and numerous other energy companies lodged two petitions urging the high court to review whether state or federal courts have jurisdiction over claims brought by Rhode Island and a group of California cities and counties, which both say...

