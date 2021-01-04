Starbucks Managers' Cell Cost Suit To Stay In Federal Court

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- A proposed class action filed by a group of Starbucks managers seeking reimbursement for cellphone costs will stay in federal court because the company made a plausible argument that the amount at stake exceeds $5 million, a California federal judge has ruled. The Thursday order from U.S. District Judge James Donato held that the case was properly removed from California state court and denied a request by the managers that it be remanded back to Alameda County Superior Court, where it was originally filed in 2019. The judge rejected the managers' argument that the total amount of the controversy estimated by...

