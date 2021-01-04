SolarWinds Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Nation-State Hack

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- SolarWinds Corp. misled investors by failing to disclose a security vulnerability that suspected Russian-linked hackers are believed to have exploited to gain a foothold into the information technology provider's expansive roster of clients, including Microsoft Corp. and several federal government agencies, according to a proposed class action filed in Texas federal court Monday. Shareholder Timothy Bremer's complaint takes aim at SolarWinds' disclosures related to a flaw in the company's Orion monitoring products that first came to light last month but that the company has since learned was likely inserted into its products in mid-2020. Hackers believed to be backed by the...

