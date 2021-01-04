CrossFit Rival, Insurer Reach Deal Over False Ad Coverage

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- National Casualty Co. and fitness company National Strength and Conditioning Association have reached an agreement over coverage of a suit against NSCA by its rival, CrossFit, accusing it of publishing a falsified study portraying CrossFit's program as unsafe. In a two-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino granted a joint motion by National Casualty and NSCA to dismiss both claims by the insurer and counterclaims by NSCA with prejudice, bringing the litigation to a close. Neither the order, nor the joint motion to dismiss, provided the details of the deal, with each party covering its own attorney fees and...

