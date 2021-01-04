Pokémon Go Maker Gets IP Suit Trimmed Under Alice

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge trimmed a patent suit Monday accusing the creator of smartphone game Pokémon Go of infringing three augmented reality patents belonging to companies affiliated with billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, finding that one of the patents does not pass muster under the high court's 2014 Alice ruling. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler ruled that NantWorks' patent, which involves determining the amount for a transaction based on a user's location, is abstract and does not have an inventive concept, therefore failing both prongs of the two-step Alice test needed to determine patent eligibility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS