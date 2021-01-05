Texas Justices Mull Whether Houston Law Falls Under Zoning

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether the city of Houston ran afoul of the Texas Zoning Enabling Act and its own charter by enacting a historic-preservation ordinance. During oral arguments, counsel for the city explained how the ordinance differs from traditional zoning rules as Houston seeks to uphold lower court rulings that cleared the historic-preservation ordinance. Homeowners Kathleen Powell and Paul Luccia are asking the court to overturn those rulings, arguing the historic-preservation ordinance governing the Heights East neighborhood was improperly implemented and must be struck down. Houston voters in 1994 amended the charter to explicitly prohibit zoning without a citywide...

