Special Masters Tapped In Valsartan Contamination MDL

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday appointed two former federal judges as special masters to oversee settlement negotiations in multidistrict litigation over alleged contamination of the blood pressure drug Valsartan.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler named former Delaware federal judge Gregory M. Sleet and former Pennsylvania federal judge Lawrence F. Stengel as special masters with the authority to hold settlement conferences in the multidistrict litigation over the alleged failure of manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies to keep contamination out of the blood pressure drug Valsartan.

Stengel, who is currently a shareholder at Saxton & Stump and leads the firm's internal...

