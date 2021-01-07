FCPA Can Guide Foreign Parties' Anti-Doping Act Compliance

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 1:20 PM EST) -- Lance Armstrong, Marion Jones, Ben Johnson, Tyson Gay, team Russia — the list of those caught up in marquee doping scandals around the globe is an ever-growing one. Yet despite the fallout shouldered by these and so many other cheating athletes, the use of banned substances by competitors worldwide continues. No matter the sport — cycling, track and field, swimming and gymnastics, to name a few — doping at major international sporting events — the Tour de France, Olympic Games and otherwise — remains an regrettable part of athletic competition. Fortunately, with the recent signing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS