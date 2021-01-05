Ga. Board Pushes 11th Circ. For Immunity From SmileDirect

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- Members of Georgia's dental board pushed the full Eleventh Circuit on Monday to shield them from a SmileDirectClub antitrust lawsuit over board rules that restrict the company's teledentistry business, arguing the suit should be dead on arrival and that they're allowed to appeal an order to the contrary. Buoyed by the circuit's decision last month to rehear the case en banc after a split panel rejected the Georgia Board of Dentistry's appeal in August, the members argued a district court decision refusing to grant them so-called state-action immunity is immediately appealable, even though it didn't end the case. The district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS