Split 11th Circ. Upholds Magellan Health Noncompete

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- In a split decision, the Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a Florida district court's ruling enforcing nonsolicitation and noncompete restrictions in the employment agreement of a former Magellan Health employee who is locked in a multimillion-dollar dispute with the pharmaceutical rebate company. In its 2-1 ruling, the appellate panel rejected James P. Larweth's argument that the trial court erred when it granted Magellan Health Inc.'s request for a preliminary injunction enforcing restrictive covenants in his employment agreement. The Florida resident had claimed that the restrictions were overbroad and unreasonable — and also unenforceable — because of the Arizona-based company's alleged breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS