Ex-SEC Staffer Wins Sentencing Delay Over COVID-19 Fears

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday postponed sentencing for a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staffer who pled guilty to improperly accessing information about an investigation into a private equity firm before leaving to join the company, granting the delay over COVID-19 concerns and expected disputes on sentencing guidelines. Michael Cohn filed a motion last week seeking to delay his Jan. 11 sentencing, and the judge granted it and set a new date of March 24. The former SEC employee said the request was made "in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, for which all in-person proceedings have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS