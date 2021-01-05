Feds Not Liable Over Baby's Delayed Eye Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge cleared the federal government in a $20 million suit alleging a doctor at a federally funded health clinic failed to promptly diagnose a baby's eye cancer. Following a bench trial in November, U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam ruled on Monday that a medical expert failed to prove the child's vision would have improved had they received an earlier referral to a specialist. "It is impossible to tell from the medical evidence whether the delay in diagnosis exacerbated the damage to [the child]'s vision," Judge Pulliam said. The judge declined to hold the federal government liable for exacerbating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS