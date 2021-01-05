Juul, Altria Look To Trim Claims In Vaping MDL

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- Altria and Juul on Monday asked a California federal judge to toss racketeering claims and warranty claims respectively against them in the large multidistrict litigation accusing the companies of fueling a youth vaping epidemic. Altria Group Inc. said that the consumers and government entities' amended claims accusing the companies of deceptively marketing vaporizers to hook kids on nicotine still fail to allege that Altria joined the alleged Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act enterprise and that it directed Juul's business. Under the new RICO claim, Juul would be the only defendant to avoid liability under the law, while everyone else, including...

