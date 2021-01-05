Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Spear, Dominguez

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Lennar Corp. has picked up a Boynton Beach, Florida, 5.17-acre development site and could build 25 homes there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. Lennar paid Stellar Communities $2.6 million for the site at 2600 Country Lakes Trail, which Stellar had purchased in late 2019 for $1.95 million, according to the report. Spear Physical Therapy has signed a 10-year deal to lease space in Manhattan that had been occupied by Duane Reade, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The company has inked a deal to lease 2,700 square feet at ATCO Properties & Management's 630 Third Ave., which Duane Reade left in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS