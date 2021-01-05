King & Spalding Nabs 2 Disputes Pros From Reed Smith In UK

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 6:58 PM GMT) -- King & Spalding LLP has snared two partners from rival Reed Smith LLP for their construction and engineering disputes team in London, the firm said Tuesday. Vincent Rowan and Shareena Edmonds, who joined the firm Monday, specialize in international arbitration and the resolution of disputes arising out of major international energy and infrastructure projects, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. Their overlapping practice area covers significant infrastructure investments such as airports and bridges, as well as such as high-value projects in oil and gas. The pair advise clients on claims as they arise and how to manage them during the...

