Ill. Judge Certifies Class Action Over Confusing Debt Notices

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted class certification and a partial early win to dozens of consumers accusing a Texas debt collector of illegally misleading them in confusing collection notices. Lead plaintiff Gabriel Tataru suffered real harm when RGS Financial Inc. sent him a debt collection notice in 2018 that listed his creditor using an unfamiliar abbreviation that struck him as a possible scam, according to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr.'s Monday opinion. "Disclosing the identity of the creditor goes to the heart of what Congress sought to protect" in relevant sections of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act,...

