NJ Justices Doubt Denying Jobless Benefits After Arrest

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court cast doubt Tuesday on denying unemployment benefits to a worker who lost his job when he was arrested and jailed but who ultimately beat the criminal charges, challenging the state's position that the disqualification was sound since the incarceration was not related to his work. During a Zoom hearing on Clarence Haley's challenge to a state appellate ruling upholding the denial of benefits, the justices pressed an attorney representing the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Board of Review about the reasonableness of withholding the payments in Haley's situation. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner asked Deputy...

