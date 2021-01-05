ADP Can't Shake Calif. Employer's Suit Over Pay Software

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- Automated Data Processing Inc. cannot escape a mortgage lending company's lawsuit alleging that flaws in the payroll and human resources provider's software resulted in a proposed class action by former employees who claimed they did not receive pay for missed meal breaks, a California federal judge has ruled. In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes denied most of ADP's motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim, saying the suit could move forward because Plaza Home Mortgage Inc. had sufficiently alleged that ADP breached its contract that had promised to help the mortgage lender comply with...

