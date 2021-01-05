Ancestry.com Looks To Delete Yearbook Photo Privacy Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Ancestry.com urged a California federal judge Monday to toss a proposed class action accusing it of violating people's privacy by making pictures and information from school yearbooks available on its website, saying the claims are "intuitively ill-founded" because the photos are already in the public domain. The genealogy website said the two named plaintiffs cannot argue any injury resulting from their photos and yearbook information being available on the site, as the yearbooks are easily accessible through other public outlets, including the online database of both plaintiffs' local public libraries. "As a preliminary matter, nothing about the benign yearbook excerpts at...

